T-Pain ft. Ace Hood & Busta Rhymes – “Come And Get It” [LISTEN]

Guess who’s bizzack. Teddy Pinhera**down aka T-Pain is back with a new single featuring Busta Rhymes and Ace Hood called “Come And Get It.”

This slowed down (surprise!) stripper anthem features a possible return to prominence of the former world heavyweight champion of auto-tune. This record features a reduced speed sample of “All About The Benjamins” according to the good folks over at The Smoking Section, and it actually sounds good.

Hey, if there is country for Future to take over the game there should definitely be more than enough real estate for the originator. This song is a pleasant surprise and if it catches on, it can have the Florida rapper-ternt-sanga back in his mid-2000s form.

This song will most likely fall on T-Pain’s follow up to his last project Stoic the mixtape. Go and get a listen to “Come and Get It” after the artwork and the jump.

—

Photo: Nubuzz