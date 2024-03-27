Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Lawyer Calls Fed Raids A “Witch Hunt”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We may not know exactly where Sean “Diddy” Combs is after the Feds raided his homes on both coasts, but his lawyers are speaking up for him. In a statement, the Bad Boy Record’s founder’s attorney likened Homeland Security’s raids on his client’s homes to a “witch hunt.”

On Monday, March 25, Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes were descended upon by armed federal officers in a coordinated effort between the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York. The latter is reportedly investigating Diddy for sex trafficking tied to at least several lawsuits that accuse the mogul of multiple instances of sexual assault.

However, in a statement to the media, Diddy’s lawyers say the Feds’ actions were “meritless.”

Said Combs’ lawyer Aaron Dyer: “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

He added, “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Despite rumors that Diddy had fled the country, he is reportedly still in America. Although a private jet that allegedly belongs to Combs landed in Antigua after his homes were raided, Diddy was not aboard.

This story is developing.