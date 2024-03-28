Get To Your Consoles: ‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’ Gets New Life On PS5 & Xbox With New Content

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

*Dutch voice* get to your consoles, Predator: Hunting Grounds is coming back!

Today, March 28, IllFonic Inc. happily announced its collaboration with 20th Century Games and will take over publishing for the 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer game Predator: Hunting Grounds. Along with that news, the game will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles while sharing a year-long roadmap announcing new content is on the way.

Players can expect a 2.49 patch that will bring quality-of-life fixes, including balance changes, player movement, and more, before the game arrives on modern consoles later this year.

IllFonic notes that there will be standard and deluxe editions of the PS5 and Xbox Series X port, but they did not reveal what the deluxe edition will feature.

Players can look forward to using new Predators sometime this winter, and more will come in Spring 2025.

Predators: Hunting Ground was initially released in 2020 for PlayStation 4 and PC. Sony was the game’s publisher at the time. In the game, one player takes on the role of the extraterrestrial hunting machine, The Predator. In contrast, four other players play as soldiers, working together to complete various tasks in the jungle.

“This game has a strong, enthusiastic player base and a vocal community that wants to see the game updated and supported,” remarked Charles Brungardt, CEO of IllFonic. “Now that IllFonic is publishing games, we knew we had to get Predator: Hunting Grounds back. We knew we needed to get back to the Chopper!”

IllFonic Inc. Is Working

IllFonic Inc. is no stranger to working with licensed IPs. The studio also released the 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, which we described as the “perfect ghostbusting video game experience” in our review.

The studio is working on another multiplayer game based on the Killer Klowns From Outer Space movie.