Ice Cube Says Caitlin Clark Hasn’t Responded To $5M Big3 Offer

Ice Cube says he'd even shift the Big3 season to accommodate Clarks' WNBA schedule.

Published on March 28, 2024

West Virginia v Iowa

Ice Cube made waves by offering University of Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark $5 million to play up to 10 games in the Big3, which would certainly shift things for the popular 3-on-3 league. Ice Cube says that as of now, Caitlin Clark has yet to respond and even said he’d move things around to not interfere with the WNBA schedule.

Ice Cube sat down with The Pat McAfee Show to share the finer points of the deal and how he hasn’t heard back from Clark presumably because the Hawkeyes are in the middle of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. As Cube explains, Clark, 22, can earn major coin for just 10 weeks of play within the Big3 and he realizes it’d be a big boost for the league he co-founded.

Clark is no doubt going to be a top selection heading into the 2024 WNBA Draft, in which the Indiana Fever owns the top pick overall. Considering Clark’s massive star power and ice-cold game on the court, the Fever’s choice should be a no-brainer.

Check out Ice Cube breaking down his offer to Caitlin Clark with Pat McAfee below.

Photo: Getty

basketball big3 ice cube

