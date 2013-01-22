Casey Veggies – Life Changes Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Casey Veggies follows up Customized Greatly Vol. 3 with this new free effort called Life Changes.

The west coast native and leader of the “young ni**a movement” drops his first project of the year with this thirteen track project. The young rapper keeps his features light this time around, only tapping help from Phil Beaurdreau, Dom Kennedy and BJ The Chicago Kid.

The rapper gets help behind the boards from talented producers like Harry Fraud, Cardiak 1500 or Nothing, THC, The Futuristics, DJ Dahi, Rob Holladay, Dynamic Duo and many more. Young Veggies is known for his laid back style of music and from the looks of the producers on this tape, he might have kept it cool as usual on this project.

“F**k Witchu” and “Life$tyle” were a few of those new records that will be featured on this tape and judging from the response to those, Life Changes should continue to showcase the improvement and maturity of Veggies.

If you want to download Casey Veggies’ new project Life Changes, hit the jump after the artwork and tracklist to stream and download the free mixtape.

Photo: PNCINTL