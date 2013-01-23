Juicy J Decodes “Bandz A Make Her Dance” With Life + Times

Life + Times “Decoded” series usual’y takes a look at some of the more intricate lyrics that demand a little bit more attention paid to understand the lyrics. This isn’t one of them.

Juicy J sat down with Hova’s online hub to break down the lyrics to his smash single “Bandz A Make Her Dance.”

“Very inspirational song though. You know what I’m saying, cause if you walk in the club and “Bandz A Make Her Dance” comes on you get so inspired to throw all of your money,” says Juice. “It was made in a two bedroom apartment, I was in this chick’s apartment getting high and I just had this idea for ‘Bandz A Make her Dance,’ but I didn’t have the beat yet. So later on that night me and Crazy Mike were recording songs on his hundred dollar microphone, then Mike Will texts me and said he’s sending beats over,” says Juice. ”

“It took me about an hour and a half to make the song, I released it on Twtiter and it went crazy.” It’s great to hear Juicy J break down such lyrical greatness such as “you say no to ratchet pu**y, Juicy J can’t.”

The more you know.

Check the video down after the jump.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: YouTube