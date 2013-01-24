Smoke DZA & Joey Bada$$ “Gotham F***in City” [VIDEO]

Harlem’s Smoke DZA and Joey Bada$$ out of Brooklyn give you a tour of the city in their new video for “Gotham F**kin City.”

The rappers keep it so street as they go from the project steps to payphones on the corner, this new video is the latest single off of DZA’s latest effort, K.O.N.Y. Joey Bada$$ has been tearing up the scene lately dropping record after record of quality material and verses while Smoke DZA continues his streak of quality projects following Rugby Thompson.

DZA definitely gets inspiration from early 90s videos by stripping down the glits and glamour of a video and keeping it in the streets for this video from the two members of Cinematic Music Group.

The clip also takes inspiration from a popular viral video in which a youngster kisses his girl goodbye as she heads into the elevator before taking his own life by placing a gun in his mouth and pulling the trigger. We won’t post that video you here, but if you scour the internet we are sure that you’ll find it.

Check out the video for Smoke DZA and Joey BadA**, “Gotham F***in City” after the jump.

—

Photo: YouTube