Future & Metro Boomin Announce ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’ Album Dropping Next Week

Looking to strike while the iron is still burning hot, Future and Metro Boomi’ have announced that their follow-up album to We Don’t Trust You (which dropped on March 22) will be releasing less than a month later on April 12 and will be titled, We Still Don’t Trust You.

The two announced the surprise project yesterday (April 4) and though the announcement was overshadowed by J. Cole’s Might Delete Later EP and response to Kendrick Lamar’s diss, fans are already buzzing about the upcoming project. Taking to his official IG page for the big reveal, Future and Metro dropped a teaser video for their latest offering with Future writing “Job’s not finished 4/12/24” in the caption for the post.

With many feeling that Future took many subliminal at Drake on his previous album, could his caption suggest that the Southern rapper will continue to throw darts at the King of The North? Will he and Kendrick Lamar collaborate on another diss record? Maybe Pusha T for good measure? Who knows, but with We Don’t Trust You having debuted atop of Billboard’s Top 100, you can expect We Still Don’t Trust You to do the same.

And no, this isn’t a deluxe edition of the previous album with some extra tracks as Metro made it clear that “This is not a deluxe this is completely separate body of work #WeSTILLDontTrustYou 4/12/24.”

Can’t wait.

Do y’all have any expectations for Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You album? Let us know in the comments section below.