Here’s When Disney+ Will Start Cracking Down On Password Sharing

Those allowing other people to use their Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ accounts will see a message telling them to add that person to their plan for an additional fee, of course.

Published on April 5, 2024

In this photo illustration the Disney + (Plus) logo seen...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty / Disney+

If you’re one of those people who enjoys Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ content at the expense of a friend or family member without having to pay, start counting your days.

You have until June to get your bank accounts in order and decide whether you want to continue sharing your Disney+ and its family streaming platform account with your homie or other family members.

Those allowing other people to use their Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ accounts will see a message telling them to add that person to their plan for an additional fee, of course.

Speaking with CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger talked about Disney’s plans to start cracking down on the popular practice of password sharing. 

Per Variety:

According to Disney chief Bob Iger, the Mouse House this June will “be launching our first real foray into password sharing” enforcement. Iger, during an interview Thursday on CNBC, said the initial launch will be “just a few countries in a few markets” (he didn’t identify them) then “will grow significantly with a full rollout in September.”

The initial communications to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ customers will prompt password-borrowers to start their own subscriptions, the company has said previously. Later in 2024, account holders who want allow access to individuals outside their household will be able to add them for an additional fee.

When Disney+ begins its crackdown on password sharing, which it hopes will help achieve “double-digit margins, it will join Netflix, which has already begun doing so.

Netflix claims that its effort to crack down on password sharing has been successful in helping boost subscriber numbers. 

