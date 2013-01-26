Behind The Scenes Of French Montana, Diddy, Los, Red Cafe and MGK’s “Ocho Cinco” Video [PHOTOS]

They’ve already released a half-as**d video for “Ocho Cinco” in the studio, but the Bad Boy Gang is back together to shoot another video for the Mac And Cheese 3 stand out.

French Montana, Diddy, King Los, Red Cafe and Machine Gun Kelly all get back together to shoot another video for the Young Chop produced street banger that has been burning up clubs and parties all year.

Is it possible that an actual cameo from Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson will take place in this video? We can only hope. With the success of this single, one can only assume it is getting another official video shoot because this record may end up on French Montana’s debut album, Excuse My French, which is looking at a March 12th release date. The album will be released through a joint venture between Interscope Records, Bad Boy and Maybach Music Group.

These pictures come courtesy of their individual Instagram accounts where MGK hilariously states “This muthaf***er [Diddy] got a portable sunglasses closet. Boss.” Gotta love that crazy white boy.

