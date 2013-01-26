50 Cent Talks Features On Street King Immortal, Explains MMG Chain In Music Video [VIDEO]

In a perfect world artists would release music when it’s good and ready, but we know such is not the case. Today’s Hip-Hop fans have become all too familiar with album push backs. With Detox over 10 years in the making and Jay Electronica playing doppelgänger, 50 Cent discussed why his forthcoming Street King Immortal LP won’t see its proper release until spring.

According to Queens MC, the business side of the industry intervened this time around, but he’s making the best of a bad situation by recording new material he thinks that will make the final tracklist.

“Excitingly and unexpectedly, I recorded something two nights ago that tops something that I had on the actual album” 50 Cent told FUSE. “I feel like it’s getting better. I don’t want to tell you what it is because both of the songs have features on them, so I don’t want them to feel bad that the song’s now coming off of the project and being replaced by other guys because they’ll have issues with me for no reason.”

Fif also announced a few big features on the project, including a track with Chris Brown titled “Lighters,” produced by California’s own DJ Felli Fel.

In a separate interview with MTV, the 50 was questioned about the MMG chain that appeared in the visuals for “Major Distribution.” He entertainingly replied, “It came from a jeweler. Jewelers, they made it. Yeah, we got it and ended up putting it in the video. That’s what rappers do: Rappers put jewelry in videos.”

It’s worth noting that Gunplay had his MMG chain stolen during a skirmish with member’s of 50 Cent’s G-Unit clique at last year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

See both interviews below.

—

Photo: Fuse TV