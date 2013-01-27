A$AP Rocky Admits Love For Vampire Weekend With Google Play [VIDEO]

When mentioning A$AP Rocky, the southern Hip-Hop influence in his and the A$AP Mob’s music is often emphasized, though this is an oversight t0 the Harlem assemblage’s overall diverse taste in music. Rocky showed his penchant for different musical genres again in an interview with Google Play, where he listed indie rock group Vampire Weekend as one of his favorite things.

“They got this song called ‘Cousins.’ Aww it’s f**kin’ crazy, and the video’s trippy,” exclaimed A$AP. “It’s one of those songs where it comes off as you think the song is just going to be one type of standard sound.” From there, Flacko describes the change in the track’s soundscape by exuberantly acting out the instrumentation from the chorus, guitars, drums and all.

A$AP tapped into his eclectic taste throughout his first proper release Long.Live.A$AP, which debuted at number one on the charts despite leaking a month early. The album’s off-kilter appearances includes Florence Welch of Florence+The Machine, Birdy Nam Nam, Santigold and Skrillex. The New York Times recently profiled A$AP Mob “boss” A$AP Yams and discussed his influence on Dat PMF’s musical direction.

See the full interview Google Play interview below.

—

Photo: Youtube