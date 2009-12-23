Kanye West Is Back [Video Included]

Since the fiasco of Taylor Swift, Kanye West has been AWOL from the music scene. Although he has been awarded such accolades as having top album of the decade for College Dropout, the opinionated rapper has placed a zipper on his mouth to re-evaluate.

The time off must have paid off as the rapper re-emerged recently at Kid Cudi’s show at the Nokia Theatre. Making his presence felt and explaining his absence, Mr. West blessed the fans with a new verse for everyone to rest on for the time being.

West even stay a little bit longer and kept his G.O.O.D. family company to perform the latest track “I’m So Appalled”.

It sounds like Mr. Louis is on his way for a comeback to the spotlight. Who knows what he will have in store this time around.

Watch Kanye West’s return here: