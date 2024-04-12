Subscribe
Kodak Black “Stressed Out,” Brent Faiyaz “Best Time” & More | Daily Visuals 4.11.24

Kodak Black finds himself going through the system and Brent Faiyaz travels the world. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 11, 2024

Last year Kodak Black had his fans stressing when he seemingly had a health scare during an IG live and nodded off while he was live streaming. Luckily since then the man has shown signs of life as he’s constantly found himself in trouble with the law while continuing his support for Donald Trump. Go figure.

Still, the man has mouths to feed so he’s going to continue to do what he do and in his latest clip for “Stressed Out,” the Floridian speaks on his legal cases while showing fans how he passes time whenever he’s locked up behind bars as he does pushups and dips while in his 8×10 cell. Those prison workout programs really do work, but obviously ain’t for everybody.

Brent Faiyaz meanwhile keeps continues his comeback tour with his latest visuals to “Best Time” the R&B artist shows the kind of love he gets when he travels abroad as fans in Milan, Sydney and Tokyo shower him with praise when he takes his American talents to their side of the world.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Poetic G, Cartel Bo featuring Peso Peso, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “STRESSED OUT”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “BEST TIME”

POETIC G – “INVESTED IN THE PEOPLE”

CARTEL BO FT. PESO PESO – “NO PASS”

DTHANG – “MANY OPPS”

WAUNSTAR – “CAUGHT IN THE WEB”

TIFFANY FOXX – “YEA FOXX”

YAHYO – “GOTTA GO”

Daily Visuals

