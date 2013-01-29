Lil B – “I’m The Bad A$$” (Joey Bada$$ Diss) [LISTEN]

Lil’ B’s let loose of this delayed-reaction diss record towards Joey Bada$$ and his Pro Era crew called “I’m The Bad A$$.”

This song is a severely delayed reaction on behalf of the Based God’s part because this seems to be a response to the late Capital STEEZ’s verse on “Survival Tactics” where the rapper states “They say hard work pays off, well tell the based god don’t quit his day job.” That verse was on the breakout mixtape from Bada$$, 1999, released in the summer of 2012.

STEEZ took his own life this past Christmas Eve at the age of 19 only days after releasing the group mixtape, PEEP: The APROcalpyse.

“Don’t let me ether this ni**a, yo,” the Cinematic Music Group artist tweeted shortly after the record was released on Lil B’s twitter page.

While we all love the antics of Lil B, he might be outmatched in more ways than one in this battle. Not only is he responding to a diss that came from Joey’s now deceased friend, but the New York rapper is one of the most promising lyrical acts to come out of The Big Apple in quite some time. Proof of that is in Joey and The Pro Era’s recent visit to Toca Tuesdays where they spit a nearly 12-minute long freestyle.

Get a listen to Lil’ B’s diss after the jump and check out the Toca Tuesdays freestyle on the next page.

