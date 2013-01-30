Big Daddy Kane Recalls A Record Exec Saying Jay-Z “Could Never Make Records” [VIDEO]

Rakim gets plenty of well deserved credit as one of the Hip-Hop most influential MCs, but never sleep on the Big Daddy Kane. FUSE caught up with the legendary Brooklyn rapper who talked about the joy of seeing Jay-Z, who he helped put on by taking him on tour when he was unknown years ago, become a Hip-Hop great.

“I remember shopping Jay-Z music and certain record company execs that I took it to…one said, ‘Yes, yes Kane, I understand he can rhyme. Yes he can rhyme, I hear that. But, he could never make records.,'” Kane told FUSE. “I remember another one telling me, ‘I like the music but he don’t have a look. People are not going to want to see him on the regular.'”

The “Ain’t No Half Steppin'” rapper added, “[Jay-Z] proved not only them but so many others wrong to become probably the most successful rapper ever. And that I love more than anything because I always felt the dude was talented and he deserved success. He found a way to achieve it. During the time that I was trying to help him achieve it I saw so many people that didn’t believe and closed doors. And now, all of those gotta kiss his behind. And I think that’s beautiful.”

Sadly, a lot of those same execs probably still have jobs.

Kane also talked about Jay-Z returning the favor and letting him be the sole guest performer during Hova’s opening night concert at the Barclays Center last September as well meeting Dave Chappelle, performing at the Hip-Hop Inaugural Ball with MC Lyte and receiving homage from a new generation of MCs.

Still making music, Kane recently dropped a DJ Premier produced song called “28 Bars Of Kane” as part of the Jordan Brand’s 28 Days of Flight marketing campaign.

Watch the entire FUSE interview below.