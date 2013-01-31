The Game Promotes Online Petition For A G-Unit Reunion?

The Game is taking his hope for a G-Unit reunion very seriously. The Compton rapper has been promoting a petition to get the old musical gang back together again. Maybe.

Numerous post have been made to the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper’s official Facebook promotion the petition, including:

Is there a G Unit Reunion gonna happen in 2013??? Let’s see how many signatures we get! Vote here www.GUnitReunion.com

However, there are no such messages on Game’s Twitter account. At the time of this post, the petition has over 5,500 signatures. It hopes all the fan support will urge the entire G-Unit collective—50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck and the Game—to “make it happen.”

Part of the petition’s message reads:

“They delivered some of the best hip hop songs the world has ever heard, since then the group have collapsed with both The Game & Young Buck no longer part of this once heavyweight group. It’s about time we gave the world what they want, a ‘Reunion’, there is no doubt that if the group reformed they would smash their way to the top again.”

G-Unit’s founder, 50 Cent, probably ain’t hearing it, though. After hinting at the possibility of a reunion a few weeks ago, Ferrari seems to have already changed his mind. “Probably not,” was his response when asked about G-Unit’s return on Sirius Hip Hop Nation show, Ear Candy Mornings, earlier this week.

“You have people that grow in different directions,” added Fif. “If you have grown men involved in business transactions who are around each other, surrounded by the same thing…I’ve offered everything that I could offer to G-Unit, I allowed them to be in front of my audience the entire time, develop their own fan base and have people recognize their attributes and their defects at that point, so what do you do?”

[Spotted at HHNM]

—

Photo: Interscope