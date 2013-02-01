J. Period & Common – “The Next Chapter (Still Love H.E.R.)” [LISTEN]

J.Period will be releasing a brand new mixtape called Rage Is Back on February 12th, and the first offering from that project is a new spin on and old classic.

The acclaimed producer joins forces with the legendary Common for “The Next Chapter (Still Love H.E.R.),” a continuation of the classic song from Com Sense’s sophomore album Resurrection.

The same message that is echoed in the original song is in this one as Lonnie continues his life-long love affair with Hip-Hop. The Chi-town legend shouts out luminaries such as J. Dilla, Kanye West, The Roots, and G.O.O.D. Music on this song.

It’s really hard to touch a classic record like this, so there is no way that it can live up to its predecessor. However, this song is pretty slick and shows that the rapper has never lost a step lyrically.

Get a listen to “The Next Chapter” with Common and J. Period down after the jump. Yes, yes, y’all. You don’t stop.

[Spotted at Billboard]

—

Photo: Ill Cuts