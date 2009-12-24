HHWired Exclusive: Yung Joc Speaks On Leaving Bad Boy & Block ENT, Possibly Heading To Jive

Yung Joc, the man with a case of the Grind Flu, was in recent headlines for moving off of Diddy’s Bad Boy South emblem and severing ties with Block ENT.

As previously reported Joc spoke on taking both entities to court for unpaid royalties and fighting to be released from the business arrangements.Now with the paperwork signed and the connections officially negated, Joc is speaking out about his new deal and freedom.

Rumors have been swirling recently that Joc would be further solidify his ties to Jive Records, who distributes his Swagg Team Entertainment label, and make the record company his new home.

While not confirming the rumors, Joc did express to HipHopWired that after a two year struggle to be released, he had indeed moved on.

“I just closed my new deal as an artist I’m very happy of that, I fought a very long time for the last 2 years of my life to get out of my past experience, just closed my new one, so be looking for the kid, it’s time to step it up and do it one more time.”



When he asked if he felt that moving away from Diddy’s powerhouse and Block allowed him more freedom, he quickly replied:

“There’s no feeling, I do. I definitely do, I’m my own man, I’m my own entity, Swag Team Entertainment is the label and hey I’m good.”



HipHopWired also made sure to ask for further details on Swag Team, who is responsible for Louisiana’s home team that introduced the world to the “Stanky Leg”, The GS Boys, and HotStylz, the group that produced 2008’s hit “Looking Boi.”

Speaking on his own label Joc gave us an update on what’s to come for the New Year. While reluctant to give exact details, Joc mentions that he has artists lined up to carry the label’s legacy.

“Right now I’m looking forward to 2010, making it a bigger and better year, bigger and better movement. A lot of new artists will be distributed through Jive on Swag Team Entertainment, too many to name right now. You’ll know it when you see it, when the time is appropriate to name names then that will be done.”



It should also be mentioned that Joc is in the process of pitching a new reality show. HipHopWired spotted him being followed by a camera crew as he partied with his longtime friend and industry veteran Devyne Stephens at a recent party in Atlanta.

HipHopWired will keep you posted on any new developments with Joc, his new label, and possible reality show as they become available.