Is Kanye West’s New Album Called Rich Black American?

Kanye West is no stranger to hoaxes when it comes to album details. Today’s big rumor courtesy of social media is the existence of Rich Black American.

After a photo sprung online of what looks like Kanye West’s next solo album, Twitter has been ablaze of Yeezy’s next solo project. While the supposed feature guest lineup would include artists such as Pusha T, Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, Florence Welch, Skrillex and Big Sean, not everything here is as dismissive as most rumors like these would seem.

Skrillex has been quoted in the past stating that he would be working with Kanye on his next solo album as well as Frank Ocean. Moreover, a song titled “Perfect Bi**h” appears on this album, a song Yeezy stated in earlier tweets that is about his current girlfriend and future mother of his child, Kim Kardashian.

Mr. West was previously the victim of another online hoax involving album details when a website called Black American Psycho with a release date went viral. That website turned out to be nothing but a farce. This picture might be in the same vein as that website, but until it is disputed we won’t know for sure.

