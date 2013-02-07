Ace Hood ft. Rick Ross & Future – “Bugatti” [VIDEO]

Ace Hood gets in trouble with 5-0 in this new video for his latest street single, “Bugatti.”

With Rick Ross, Future and DJ Khaled in tow, Hood is on the run in this new clip made by accomplished video director Gil Green. This Mike Will Made It-produced jam is the first single off of the We The Best/YMCMB rapper’s fourth studio album, Trials And Tribulations .

Filmed on location in Miami, Florida, the former XXL Freshman hops in a getaway speedboat through the bays and ports with some not-so-friendly Haitian gangsters. Birdman also makes a cameo in this video, sadly, without an obligatory hand rub.

Trials And Tribulations is currently scheduled for a mid-2013 release while Future preps the release of his sophomore album, Future Hendrix. Rozay is in the process of creating Mastermind while Khaled is gearing up for his next album, Suffering From Success.

It’s going to be a busy year for the four featured in this video and it is fair to say that new Bugattis might be in the budget in 2013. Get a look at the new video from Ace and friends down after the jump.

—

Photo: YouTube