Subscribe
News

Nardo Wick ft. Future “Back To Back,” Cash Cobain, Ice Spice & Bay Swag “Fisherrr” & More | Daily Visuals 4.30.24

Nardo Wick and Future take to the streets and Cash Cobain, Ice Spice and Bay Swag get some takeout. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Kodak Black & Friends Concert - Biloxi, MS

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

With Future dropping off two new albums in the span of a few weeks and setting off a battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, you’d think he’d kick back and enjoy himself a bit, but the man remains on his grind and took some time to bless Nardo Wick with a quick feature for his latest cut.

Linking up for the visuals to “Back To Back,” Nardo Wick and Future make the transition from a lavish pool party with a gang of bikini clad women to an abandoned building where they get on their gangsta sh*t before rolling off into the dark of the night. We would’ve never left that pool party. Just sayin.’

Ice Spice meanwhile shows us how she keeps her physical degree as thick as molasses and for the clip to “Fisherrr,” Spice, Cash Cobain and Bay Swag take some stacks of cash to the Chinese spot to order up some grub before hitting the streets and flossing some impressive ice while Spice shakes her gluten infused buns as she’s known to do.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Roc Marciano, JT, and more.

NARDO WICK FT. FUTURE – “BACK TO BACK”

CASH COBAIN, ICE SPICE & BAY SWAG – “FISHERRR”

ROC MARCIANO – “LEFLAIR”

JT – “OKAY”

SMOOVE – “SKY’S THE LIMIT”

YOUNG NOBEL – “PAC, YAK & FATAL”

SADA BABY – “FLIGHT BACK”

AFN PESO – “PRESSURE”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close