Odd Future Unveils Loiter Squad Season 2 Trailer [VIDEO]

The motley crew, better known as Odd Future, are making their return to cable television with the second season of Loiter Squad. Yesterday, Odd Future and Adult Swim unveiled a hilarious trailer previewing the hi-jinks fans can expect to see their sophomore season.

This time around Tyler, The Creator, Taco, Jasper and Lionel will be joined by Earl Sweatshirt, whose stint at Coral Reef Academy in Somoa prevented him from appearing in the sketch comedy show’s first season. There’s no word on if Sweatshirt will be a regular cast member or simply a guest star. The trailer also reveals Workaholics star/comedian Blake Anderson will be one of many guest appearances fans will see this season.

Etch Sunday, March 10 onto your calendars; at midnight particularly. Then, you will have a chance to laugh your a$$es off at the OFWGKTA collective on the small scree.

Since premiering March 25 of last year, the 15 minute show has garnered a cult following, similar to Odd Future themselves. If you’re still in the dark as to what Loiter Squad is, see the trailer for its forthcoming season below.

—

Photo: Adult Swim