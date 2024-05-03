Subscribe
News

Nino Man & Dave East “The Essence,” Boosie Badazz “Lil Melvin” & More | Daily Visuals 5.2.24

Nino Man and Dave East got money to burn and Boosie Badazz pays tribute to MO3. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Summer’s coming and with everyone ready to be outside and stay out there, Dave East has been churning out new work to keep heads boppin’ all night long and he continues to do so with the help of one of his Hip-Hop peers.

Linking up with Nino Man for the visuals to “The Essence,” Dave East and Nino utilize black-and-white cinematography to engage their viewers as they drop their rhymes and use props such as massive chess pieces, live snakes and iced out jewelry to entertain the eye. We hope that $100 bill they burnt was counterfeit. That could’ve gone to a crispy pair of Timbs that are on sale. Just sayin.’

Back in the South, Boosie pays homage to one of his fallen peers and in his clip to “Lil Melvin” Boosie reminisces on MO3 (RIP) and uses old pictures of the two of them hanging out to show how deep their bond was.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Steez LaFlare, Sada Baby, and more.

NINO MAN & DAVE EAST – “THE ESSENCE”

BOOSIE – “LIL MELVIN”

STEEZ LAFLARE – “PRIVATE SHOPPING”

SADA BABY – “FLIGHT BACK”

LI RYE – “26L”

BEAUXX – “LUV 4 REAL”

PRADUCC FT. JMO – “OPTIONS”

ZOE OSAMA – “SHOW OUT”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close