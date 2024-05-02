Subscribe
Timbaland Executive Producing Graphic Novel ‘Neon Empire’s TV Adaptation

Timbaland will also co-produce the graphic novel's soundtrack,

Published on May 2, 2024

Timbaland is already a legendary music producer. Now, he’s ready to try his hand at television.

Deadline exclusive reports Timbaland is getting into graphic novels and television. The producer who gave us timeless records like JAY-Z’s “Big Pimpin'” and Justin Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds album will involved with Jared Gutstadt, founder and CEO of podcast company Audio Up Media, graphic novel Neon Empire.

The website reports that Timbaland will co-produce the graphic novel’s soundtrack and will be an executive producer on the television adaptation of Neon Empire.

Per Deadline:

Timbaland will write and co-produce the soundtrack with Gutstadt with a number of country and hip-hop artists involved including Bezz Believe, who will also voice the graphic novel’s main character Kountry Boi, Colt Graves, and Clayton Johnson. The soundtrack will also feature an original track from the Beatclub ecosystem, the music creator platform founded by Timbaland. 

The graphic novel will include music through QR codes. 

Speaking on his involvement, Timbaland said, “This is innovative storytelling and music at its most disruptive. Jared and I think the same and have done lots of great work with one another. When we get together, the results are epic. New lanes like graphic novels create new laneways for music discovery and stars of the future.”

The website states that Neon Empire will follow “the fictional character Kountry Boi, a “hick-hop” star who goes from rap rags to hick-hop riches while coming to terms with his troubled past. The story centers around a criminal enterprise set in Nashville.”

No release date has been revealed for Neon Empire, but we are intrigued to see what this upcoming project looks and sounds like.

