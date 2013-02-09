Future ft. Snoop Lion – “Homicide” [VIDEO]

Future gives his Pluto collaboration with Snoop Lion a brand new video.

“Homicide” is the first collaboration between the Atlanta rapper/singer/songwriter and the West Coast legend turned Rasta. Rather than shooting an actual video for this song, Future Vandross used the live performance at the House Of Blues in Los Angeles with Snoop during his recently wrapped Pluto tour.

The auto-tuned rapper gets it the ski-mask way on this Jon Boi-produced record. Snoop Lion leaves his patois accent aside and keeps it gangsta in his verse for this high energy song.

The Epic Records recording artist has been hard at work after his landmark 2012 where he released the top singles like “Tony Montana,” “Same Damn Time,” and “Turn On The Lights.” He is continuing his hard work in 2013 as he released his latest mixtape FBG: The Movie and gears up to drop his sophomore album Future Hendrix.

Snoop is also getting ready to release his feature film and album both titled Resurrection next month.

Check out the video for “Homicide” from the two after the jump.

—

Photo: YouTube