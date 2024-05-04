Dave East, Mike & Keys ft. Stacy Barthe “So Much Changed,” Plies “Pop Yo Sh*t” & More | Daily Visuals 5.3.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Like we said before, summer’s right around the corner and Dave East is taking advantage of the incoming hot weather and giving heads enough work to keep head bopping all day and all night as everyone’s going to be making the most of the nice weather these next few months.

This time around the Harlem representative links up with the likes of Mike & Keys and Stacy Barthe for the visuals to “So Much Changed” where the trio take to the streets of New York to style out, rhyme out and enjoy the successful lives they’ve cultivated for themselves. Can’t be mad at that at all.

Back in the South, Plies shows money hasn’t changed him (much) and in his clip to “Pop Yo Sh*t” the Floridian goon gives a news crew an exclusive interview from his humble little home in his hood before rolling out in a hot pink Impala convertible because, well, he’s pimpin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, D-Lo, and more.

DAVE EAST, MIKE & KEYS FT. STACY BARTHE – “SO MUCH CHANGED”

PLIES – “POP YO SH*T”

MONEYBAGG YO – “TRYNA MAKE SURE”

D-LO – “HOMAGE”

TEMS – “LOVE ME JEJE”

LIL $O$O – “PASSION”

GLOSS UP FT. HUNXHO – “COME HERE”

OT THE REAL, BORIROCK & SHAYKH HANIF – “MULTIPLY”