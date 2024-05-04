Subscribe
News

Dave East, Mike & Keys ft. Stacy Barthe “So Much Changed,” Plies “Pop Yo Sh*t” & More | Daily Visuals 5.3.24

Dave East and Stacy Barthe hit the streets of Harlem and Plies bringing back Cam'ron's OG pink vibes. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Like we said before, summer’s right around the corner and Dave East is taking advantage of the incoming hot weather and giving heads enough work to keep head bopping all day and all night as everyone’s going to be making the most of the nice weather these next few months.

This time around the Harlem representative links up with the likes of Mike & Keys and Stacy Barthe for the visuals to “So Much Changed”  where the trio take to the streets of New York to style out, rhyme out and enjoy the successful lives they’ve cultivated for themselves. Can’t be mad at that at all.

Back in the South, Plies shows money hasn’t changed him (much) and in his clip to “Pop Yo Sh*t” the Floridian goon gives a news crew an exclusive interview from his humble little home in his hood before rolling out in a hot pink Impala convertible because, well, he’s pimpin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, D-Lo, and more.

DAVE EAST, MIKE & KEYS FT. STACY BARTHE – “SO MUCH CHANGED”

PLIES – “POP YO SH*T”

MONEYBAGG YO – “TRYNA MAKE SURE”

D-LO – “HOMAGE”

TEMS – “LOVE ME JEJE”

LIL $O$O – “PASSION”

GLOSS UP FT. HUNXHO – “COME HERE”

OT THE REAL, BORIROCK & SHAYKH HANIF – “MULTIPLY”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close