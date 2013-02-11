Who Was The Best Looking Hip-Hop Power Couple At The Grammys? [PHOTOS]

The 55th annual Grammy Awards were last night, and today we go over who got slighted (ahem…Nas), who rocked the show and who wore what. Hip-Hop and R&B heads are also inevitably discussing and debating which power couple looked the freshest on the red carpet or at the show.

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have been in Brazil, there was still plenty of famed love duos in attendance at the Grammys in Los Angeles. Of course Beyoncé and Jay-Z were in the spots as were Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys. Even Chris Brown and Rihanna, once again, let it be known that they have moved past that infamous incident from four years ago.

So who was the best looking couple at the Grammys? Check out was on the scene at the Grammys—including Wiz and Amber Rose, Miguel and his fine @ss hell date and more—in the gallery, and let us know your picks in the comments.

Photos: Christopher Polk, Jason Merritt

