Dot Malik & The Black Soprano Family ft. Jim Jones “Food,” DaBaby ft. Skilla Baby “Judy” & More | Daily Visuals 5.6.24

Over the weekend Jim Jones had social media bugging out when a video of him wrestling two old white men hit the internet and though he’s shown he could very well have a new career in the WWE, the man is more than happy to continue to be a rapper.

Linking up with Dot Malik and the Black Soprano Family in their visuals to “Food,” Jim Jones heads to upstate NY to link up with the Black Soprano Fam where they hit the studio to smoke some bud and drop some bars while Jim flexes some ice and his muscle tone to remind y’all he’ll body slam a foo on an escalator with no problem whatsoever. That video was wild.

Speaking of flexing ice and muscles, DaBaby is more than capable of doing both too and in his Skilla Baby assisted clip to “Judy,” DaBaby and Skilla hit the streets to turn up with a mob of thick young women who shake and bounce to the beat while DaBaby partakes in the festivities much to his own delight.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kodak Black, Boosie, and more.

FLAMES DOT MALIK & BLACK SOPRANO FAMILY FT. JIM JONES – “FOOD”

DABABY FT. SKILLA BABY – “JUDY”

KODAK BLACK – “DIS TIME”

BOOSIE – “SUNDAY MORNING”

LIL TECCA – “NUMBER 2/MEVER LAST”

DEX DOLLA FT. 1787 & QUINT ESSENCE – “THE LIGHT”

ALYSSA – “HEAVEN SENT”

HERON CELLY – “LATE FEE”