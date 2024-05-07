Subscribe
News

Dot Malik & The Black Soprano Family ft. Jim Jones “Food,” DaBaby ft. Skilla Baby “Judy” & More | Daily Visuals 5.6.24

Jim Jones heads to Upstate NY to link up with some Sopranos and DaBaby and Skilla Baby invite all the women to their street bash. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Over the weekend Jim Jones had social media bugging out when a video of him wrestling two old white men hit the internet and though he’s shown he could very well have a new career in the WWE, the man is more than happy to continue to be a rapper.

Linking up with Dot Malik and the Black Soprano Family in their visuals to “Food,” Jim Jones heads to upstate NY to link up with the Black Soprano Fam where they hit the studio to smoke some bud and drop some bars while Jim flexes some ice and his muscle tone to remind y’all he’ll body slam a foo on an escalator with no problem whatsoever. That video was wild.

Speaking of flexing ice and muscles, DaBaby is more than capable of doing both too and in his Skilla Baby assisted clip to “Judy,” DaBaby and Skilla hit the streets to turn up with a mob of thick young women who shake and bounce to the beat while DaBaby partakes in the festivities much to his own delight.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kodak Black, Boosie, and more.

FLAMES DOT MALIK & BLACK SOPRANO FAMILY FT. JIM JONES – “FOOD”

DABABY FT. SKILLA BABY – “JUDY”

KODAK BLACK – “DIS TIME”

BOOSIE – “SUNDAY MORNING”

LIL TECCA – “NUMBER 2/MEVER LAST”

DEX DOLLA FT. 1787 & QUINT ESSENCE – “THE LIGHT”

ALYSSA – “HEAVEN SENT”

HERON CELLY – “LATE FEE”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close