Subscribe
Celebrity

Travis Scott’s “Jumpman Jack” Signature Sneaker Getting A New “Mocha” Colorway

These are going to be an instant sellout too...

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Jumpman Jack TR

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

At the end of last month, sneakerheads went crazy for Travis Scott’s first signature Jordan Brand sneaker, the “Jumpman Jack.” With the success of the silhouette (sold out immediately), Jordan Brand is ready to drop new colorways as heads seem to love what Travis and Jordan done cooked up in the lab.

According to Nice Kicks, a new black and mocha colorway of the “Jumpman Jack” is set to release later this year. Though sneakerheads were really hoping the black, sail and red version would be next, it seems like the mocha’s are next in line to get some play.

Per Nice Kicks:

Living up to its name, the upcoming Jordan Jumpman Jack features a predominantly dark mocha upper in suede with a black mesh base, black leather Swoosh, and a matching black midsole/outsole combination.

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Mocha” releases in 2024 for $200 via SNKRS and select retailers.

We lowkey would’ve rather have gotten the black, red and sail colorway. But it is what it is.

Are you going to be copping (or trying to at least) the new “Mocha” colorway of the Travis Scott “Jumpman Jack”? Check out pics of the other colorways, and let us know which one you prefer in the comments section below.

 

RELATED TAGS

Jordan Brand Jumpman Travis Scott

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close