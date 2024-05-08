Big Hit, Hit-Boy & The Alchemist “Foreclosure,” Roc Marciano “BeBe’s Kids” & More | Daily Visuals 5.7.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few years Hit-Boy has collaborated with Hip-Hop legend Nas on numerous albums that turned out amazing, and while their run has come to an end, Hit-Boy is now focusing on giving his father, Big Hit, some shine in the music game.

In the black-and-white visuals to “Foreclosure,” Hit-Boy takes the back seat and lets his OG, Big Hit take center stage as he creeps in the bushes where he drops his bars while we see images of the neighborhood which we assume he resides in. It’s gotta be pretty cool to put your pops on once you’ve established yourself in the rap game.

Roc Marciano meanwhile takes the older heads way back to the 1990’s and in his clip to “BeBe’s Kids,” the New York rapper breathes new life into the classic Robin Harris creation as he gets into a cartoon adventure with some pretty badass kids. RIP Robin Harris. He was the truth.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Bean, Gloss Up, and more.

BIG HIT, HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST – “FORECLOSURE”

ROC MARCIANO – “BEBE’S KIDS”

LIL BEAN – “MTV CRIBS”

GLOSS UP – “BADDEST”

LIL BLOOD FT. SHADY NATE – “EMOTIONS”

CHASE ROBERTS – “LOST YOU”

QYASHIA YCENE – “ON MY MIND”

DEEBABY – “NOW TELL ME WHY”