Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z Going On Tour?

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z are taking their “Suit & Tie” show on the road. During the 55th annual Grammy Awards, Timberlake hinted that he and Hova will be going on tour.

The New York Post reports:

After teaming up at the Super Bowl and at the Grammys, Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z will launch a 10-city stadium tour together, we hear. Timberlake was joined by Jay-Z at the music awards show Sunday to perform his new track “Suit & Tie” — and we’re told they’ll be dusting off those dapper Tom Ford tuxes for a full-blown tour. JT and wife Jessica Biel even sat at the show with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The “Hot Back” singer hinted there will be “big news coming” after the Grammys via Twitter, and he admitted on the red carpet, according to a report, “We’re definitely going to go on tour . . . I don’t know how much I should say . . . It’s going to be a lot of fun, I know that.” JT didn’t reveal who “we” was, but our sources say it’s the “Watch the Throne” rapper.

Timberlake’s new album, The 20/20 Experience, is due in stores March 19.

As for Jay-Z, his wife Beyoncé has her own “The Mrs. Carter Show” world tour that she will be on for most of the year. Jigga, who won a pair of new Grammys this weekend, has also been working on a solo album since before the August 2011 release of the Watch The Throne album.

So maybe we can expect that new Jay-Z project sooner than later?

Photo: Grammys