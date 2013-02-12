J. Cole – Truly Yours Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Well, this was unexpected. While most of the east coast was fast asleep, J.Cole dropped a brand new five track mixtape/free EP called Truly Yours.

Along with the new songs, Cole penned this open letter to his fans that promises the lead single for his sophomore album Born Sinner.

It’s time. I appreciate you giving me the time I needed to grow, experiment, and find the direction for my 2nd album.. And I have. Along the way I’ve recorded at least 4 albums worth of material, lots of it being unfinished demo versions waiting to be polished up, some of them are great songs and important stories that just won’t make the album (either they don’t fit Sonically, don’t fit Theme, or there’s just not enough space) . Tonight, I want to give you a few of these songs because you deserve them. It’s hard as f**k for me to keep all this music from you for so long, so I know it’s been hard for you to wait. Thank you for your patience. Vibe out to these songs in their raw form, no polish.. just a lot of my soul.. The wait is over. Truly Yours, Born Sinner PS- 1st single coming this week. The album is hands down my best work yet. Can’t wait to share.

Well, nothing more needs to be said. Hit the jump after the artwork and tracklist to check out J.Cole’s Truly Yours.

1. Can I Holla At Ya

2. Crunch Time

3. Rise Above

4. Tears For ODB

5. Stay

DOWNLOAD: J. Cole – Truly Yours Mixtape

—

Photo: Dream Villain