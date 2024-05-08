Subscribe
News

Jim Jones Won’t Face Charges In Airport Brawl

Capo can claim this as a win for Harlem.

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Fat Joe & Friends In Concert - New York, NY

Jim Jones was recently involved in an airport brawl with two men in a wild scene that saw the men tumbling down an escalator before the authorities intervened. According to new reports, Jim Jones will not face charges as it was determined he was acting in self-defense.

As reported by TMZ, Jim Jones was traveling first class to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and upon landing attempted to retrieve his bags from an overhead compartment, which angered a fellow passenger. Jones sternly warned the man after he bumped him and reportedly grabbed his arm while another man began yelling at him.

Deputies were called to the plane but the men exited without moving forward with charges while heading to baggage claim. It was there when one of the men physically approached Jones with the other man from the plane incident joining in. Jones picked one man up and slammed him while another kept hitting Jones from behind. Officers quickly swarmed to the scene and broke the fight up with one of the men looking worse for wear.

Surveillance video of the brawl backed the claims Jones made that he didn’t start the brawl. The Harlem rapper and businessman told TMZ Hip Hop, “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.”

They most certainly did.

Check out the fight footage below.

Photo: Getty

RELATED TAGS

airport Brawl jim jones

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close