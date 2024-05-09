Major: Kendrick Lamar Breaks Drake’s Spotify Streaming Record With “Not Like Us”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar is contention for the Rap MVP of 2024 award. He has just surpassed Drake’s Spotify streaming record with “Not Like Us”.

As reported by Digital Music News the Compton, California native is putting numbers on the board like never before. The streaming service recorded that his diss track going at the 6 God has broken the single-day streaming record on Spotify with 10.986 million plays in the United States. Ironically this moment just makes their Rap war that much more ironic as the song that previously held the record was Drake’s “Girls Want Girls” featuring Lil Baby.

While their beef has been strictly lyrical it has unfortunately turned physical. The Toronto Sun reports that Drake’s bodyguard was shot outside of his mansion on Tuesday, May 7. Local police say a drive by shooting occurred outside the property that left the 48-year-old with serious injuries as one of the bullets hit him in the upper chest. The unidentified man was immediately rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital to be treated. Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk, of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force, says that security cameras did capture footage of the crime but investigators are “dealing with video quality issues.” Drake has yet to comment on the matter.

You can listen to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” below.