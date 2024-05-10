Subscribe
News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Starting this July.

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Trailer Release Celebration For Sony Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die"

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

One of the greatest comedic minds is set to make a return to the stage. Martin Lawrence has announced a new stand-up tour.

As reported by TMZ, the actor is going back into his one-man act bag. This week, he announced Y’all Know What It Is!, a tour that will reunite him with his fans in 36 different cities. The stops include Dallas, Atlantic City, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Additionally, he will be joined by the likes of DC Young Fly, Jess Hilarious, Adele Givens, Ricky Smiley, Deon Cole and more.

In an exclusive statement to the celebrity news site Martin Lawrence detailed his excitement regarding the new tour. “Comedy gives me that instant gratification. Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most; this is what it’s all about for me” he said. While Martin Lawrence has primarily focused on film, he started as a stand-up comedian. In the 1990’s he hosted Def Comedy Jam and would go on to release two influential comedy specials, You’re So Crazy and Runteldat.

His newest film Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is coming out June 7. Tickets to the Martin Lawrence Y’all Know What It Is! tour go on sale starting Friday, May 17. You can purchase tickets here.

RELATED TAGS

comedy DC Young Fly jess hilarious martin lawrence

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close