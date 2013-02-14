Asher Roth ft. Curren$y – “Dude” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Yesterday was Ash Wednesday, if you didn’t know, and for that fans received a new track from Asher Roth, affectionately titled “Dude.” The Pabst & Jazz rapper is joined by friend and confidant Curren$y on the cut. Both MCs sounds right at home on the smooth soundscape, kicking rhymes about their lyrical skills and indulging in their favorite plant-based pastime.

Chicago production duo Blended Babies laced the beat with catchy drums and a bass loop, which gives the track a boom-bap feel infused with some aspects of funk. Sporadic piano keys come in at just the perfect moment, and add another nice touch to the jam.

At the moment, there’s no word on if “Dude” will appear on Asher Roth’s forthcoming Def Jam debut. Fans don’t even know what to call the project, which was previously titled Is This Too Orange?, but changed out of respect for Frank Ocean.

On the upside, Roth has described his untitled album as “very accessible and fun.” The Pennsylvania rapper, who’s set to kick off his You’re-A-Peein tour on February 20 in London, gave a brief explanation for “Dude” that can be seen below:

So I’m headed to Europe for a couple weeks and in preparation I’ve realized that it’s ASH WEDNESDAY. What would Ash Wednesday be if I didn’t release a tune? I wanted to drop you a track I did with my fellow happiness enthusiast Curren$y. I don’t know if you’ll be giving up anything for Lent, however, I hope it’s not pot brownies. Enjoy! European Tour Tickets: youreapeein.com

Listen to “Dude” and see its artwork after the jump.

—

Photo: Def Jam