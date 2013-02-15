Chris Brown Thanks Adele For Refuting Grammy Photo Rumors [PHOTOS]

If you didn’t know, Chris Brown is back on Twitter, again, and yesterday used the social media platform to thank British singer Adele for having his back. Brown was grateful that the “In The Deep” singer refuted rumors that they had a verbal confrontation at the 55th Grammy Awards this past weekend.

“Pleasure to meet u @OfficialAdele I heard your words and thats all that matters. Thank u for speaking truth. CB,” tweeted Brown.

Rumors were running rampant that Adele chastised Brown for not standing when Frank Ocean won the Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary Album. Brown was nominated in the same category for his Fortune album and allegedly brawled with Ocean in a Hollywood studio about a week before.

The speculation started thanks to a now infamous photo where Adele is seen saying something to Chris Brown while the struggle face the R&B crooner is donning makes it appear that he is being read the riot act. Another moment that added fuel to the talk that Adele was allegedly peeved at Breezy was when she can be seen eyeing that he is clapping, but not standing. In fact, there are also pics of Adele & Chris at the same event all smiles for the camera.

Adele refuted claims of any rift via Twitter, too. “Chris Brown and I were complimenting each other in that photo actually!,” she tweeted on February 13.

Brown also took the time to thank the ladies, tweeting, ” CB:HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to all the beautiful women in the world. Our Queens….. Our mothers, sisters, and daughters. I love you.”

Could this be a kinder, gentler social media using Breezy? Only time will tell. Check out all the photos no longer in question in the gallery.

Photos: Christopher Polk

