Chris Brown – “Home” [VIDEO]

Chris Brown hasn’t been as active on his social networks lately (thankfully), but he’s letting the music talk for him on the new song and video for “Home.”

This video shows Breezy touring the country on his recently wrapped tour in support of his latest album Fortune. He raps and sings about yearning to return home after being away for a long time.

“Home” seems like the perfect place for Brown, who has been in more than enough of his own troubles in the past couple of weeks. He did manage to dodge his latest controversy, where a photo of himself and Adele popped up on the internet that was taken at the Grammy awards.

The multi-platinum singer cleared up any rumors that she was yelling at Brown for not standing up for rival Frank Ocean after he had beat him out for best Urban Contemporary Album award. However, he was right back in the news the next day as word came out that Brown and Drake filed lawsuits against each other for their infamous spat in New York City in the summer.

In any case, “Home” is where the heart is for Brown, so check the new video out down after the jump.

—

Photo: Vimeo