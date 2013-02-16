Beyoncé Reveals Blue Ivy’s Face [PHOTOS]

She gets it from her momma. Beyoncé finally revealed the face of her and husband Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy. Unless you’re the staunchest of curmudgeons, you’ll probably say the kid is adorable.

Beyoncé also took to Facebook to post a side by side pic of one of her own baby pictures and a still of Blue Ivy’s taken from her interview with Oprah Winfrey. “Her and I.. She’s My Road Dog, She’s My Homey & My Best friend,” read Beyoncé’s caption.

Although there are scant traces of the Jigga Man in Blue Ivy, she is pretty much the spitting image of baby Bey.

It will be a busy weekend for the Pop and R&B diva even though she isn’t booked to perform at a Super Bowl or an Inauguration. The HBO documentary she directed about herself titled Life Is But A Dream premiers Saturday night at 9pm ET. But before that, fans will be watching the OWN Network where her episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter airs at 8pm ET.

Check out photos of Blue Ivy in the gallery as well as flicks of Beyoncé on the cover and in the photo spread of magazine called The Gentlewoman. It’s okay to say you never heard of it before, but thank them for the pics anyway.

