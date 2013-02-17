Beyoncé: Life Is But A Dream – Full Documentary [VIDEO]

Yesterday evening (Feb. 16) was Beyoncé night on cable television. The R&B and Pop diva was on Oprah’s Next Chapter at 8:oopm and at 9:00pm the documentary about her life that she directed and executive produced, Life Is But A Dream, aired on HBO. The latter can be seen below.

Per HBO’s description:

The film sheds light on her childhood in Houston, with home movies revealing the close bond she built with her family and charts the challenges Beyoncé felt when she decided to manage her career and build her own company, Parkwood Entertainment. The film also captures the intense physical and emotional demands she goes through in the studio, preparing for live performances, running a business and her family life including her return to the spotlight after the birth of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in January 2012.

So yes, Jay-Z’s wife talked Blue Ivy, wanting to have another kid with her hubby and all types of other juicy details (like splitting with her father business wise and their relationship) that stans will be analyzing all week. There is some Hova in the film, too.

In case you missed Life Is But A Dream, you can watch the full documentary below. Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments.

Photo: HBO