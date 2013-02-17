Jadakiss, Styles P & Bow Wow – “All Js” (Prod. By Jermaine Dupri) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

This week fans receive a double dosage of homage for Jordan Brand’s “XX8 Days Of Flight” campaign with another track, this time featuring the unlikely trio of Jadakiss, Styles P, and wait for it… Bow Wow. Titled “All Js,” the song expands on the previously explored theme of how the Jordan sneaker is important to Hip-Hop culture.

From the IVs to the Spizikes, the three MCs spit bars about their favorite pairs of Js over the Jermaine Dupri-produced beat. Kiss and Styles kick things off with their patented in and out trading of lines in the first verse. Bow Wow plays the anchor with a final verse detailing his well known collection of Jordans, and why the brand means so much to him.

“All Js” follows the southern influenced “Check The Sign” by Big K.R.I.T. and Bun B, which hit the Internets just a few days ago.

For our sneakerheads out there, the Jordan XX8 kicks that are the namesake for this campaign dropped yesterday (Feb. 16) at retailers. Good luck finding a pair, as we hear the $250 sneaker is already going for $500 on eBay.

Hear the Jadakiss, Styles P and Bow Wow go off on the track below.

—

Photo: Mel D. Cole