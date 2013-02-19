Big Sean Launches Fashion & Lifestyle Company, Aura Gold [PHOTOS]

Def Jam/G.O.O.D. Music artist Big Sean announced the official launch of Aura Gold, a fashion and lifestyle company.

The rapper who is crafting his sophomore album, Hall Of Fame, will serve as creative director and will be making a scheduled appearance at ProjectMVMNT to introduce Aura Gold’s fashion label, Finally Famous.

“Launching my own label is a dream come true for me. Even though I have a lot to learn about fashion and the industry, I do know what I like and the small details that make something stand out to me.” Sean adds, “I look forward to evolving the line with more colors, fabrications and offerings to show the other dimensions of my style progression over time.”

Sean Anderson will unveil the line’s Fall 2013 The Black Collection at Booth #10157 located at the Mandalay Bay at 3950 Las Vegas Blvd; Las Vegas, NV during the MAGIC convention. You can check out some of the offerings from the collection modeled by Sean in an eight-page fashion spread in VIBE magazine’s Feb/Mar 2013 ‘Style’ issue available on newsstands this month.

Sean’s sophomore album, Hall Of Fame, is due for an early Summer release.

—

Photo: VIBE

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »