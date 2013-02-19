CZARFACE (Inspectah Deck, 7L & Esoteric) ft. Ghostface Killah – “Savagely Attack” [LISTEN]

Inspectah Deck and 7L & Esoteric, together known as CZARFACE, released their self-titled collaborative project today. With the album officially in stores, one would assume that the trio were done leaking tracks, but here we have “Savagely Attack” to prove otherwise. One of Wu-Tang Clan’s other prolific members, Ghostface Killah, also enters the fold with a menacing verse of his own.

If anything’s notable on this cut, it’s the competitive spirit of each MC. Listeners, expect to hear a lyrical ferocity that could only come from veterans over 10 years deep in the game. This includes a verse from Tony Starks that touches on bath salts and Chinese torture in the same breath.

A well chopped sample and knocking drums, with a clear RZA influence, becomes the funky palette for Deck, 7L, Esoteric and Ghostface to throw darts on. You can’t be mad at that.

CZARFACE is currently available on iTunes, so feel free to cop up. Fans can expect appearances from Action Bronson, Mr. MFN eXquire, Roc Marciano, Vinnie Paz and Cappadonna. In addition, Inspectah Deck, 7L and Esoteric grabbed a few beats from DJ Premier and Oh No.

Hear “Savagely Attack” below.

—

Photo: Brick Records