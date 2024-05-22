Rubi Rose “Deserve To Die,” Big Hit, Hit-Boy & The Alchemist “Ganks Move” & More | Daily Visuals 5.21.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago social media was beside itself when it seemed like Rubi Rose and Druski seemingly confirmed their relationship for the world to see and though we never got actual word from either two that they’re an item, they do seem to rather enjoy each other’s company.

Still, Rubi got some music to move so she’s going to roll like she’s still single and in her clip to “Deserve To Die,” Rose and a gang of thick female friends seduce a lucky man to his demise as Rubi and her friends give him quite the show before ultimately doing him dirty when he least expected it. If you gotta go, that’s not thee worst way to go. Just sayin.’

Hit-Boy meanwhile continues to give his pop, Big Hit his shine in the rap game and for their Alchemist and HitgirlLENA assisted clip to “Gank Move,” everyone hits the streets to put in that work before rolling off into the dead of night.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Chief Keef, Juicy J, and more.

RUBI ROSE – “DESERVE TO DIE”

BIG HIT, HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST FT. HITGIRLLENA – “GANK MOVE”

CHIEF KEEF – “RUNNER”

JUICY J – “BURY MY PROBLEMS”

ERIC BELLINGER & SEVYN STREETER – “DROP”

LIL FLIP & Z-RO – “ON TONIGHT”

LIL FLEE1300 – “POOTIE TANG”

SOLDIER KDD – “USED TO KNOW”