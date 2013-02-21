Chris Brown’s Assault On Rihanna Inspires Episode Of Law & Order: SVU [VIDEO]

Chris Brown may want to skip watching NBC on February 27. That’s when an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs that from a look at its trailer is clearly inspired by the R&B crooner’s infamous assault on Rihanna in Los Angeles back in 2009 .

The episode is titled “Funny Valentine” and is being promoted by the network as “a familiar story of two celebrities…intertwined by abuse.” From the preview it doesn’t take rocket scientist to see who was the episode’s inspiration. A pretty Pop singer is being abused by her boyfriend, a tall, slim good looking fellow who tells the media, “Y’all know me, I’m a lover not a fighter.”

The official description reads:

A promising singer is brutally attacked by her boyfriend, a popular hip hop star. ADA Barba (guest star Raul Esparza) works to build a case, but the victim refuses to aid the prosecution and, despite Detective Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) best efforts, continues to put herself in danger. The case quickly spirals into a media circus, perpetrated by both the defendant and his uncompromising attorney (guest star Tambor).

Of course, right before the trailer begins you see a disclaimer that reads, “The preceding story was fictional. No actual person or event was depicted.”

Yeah, okay. However, it seems like the abuser in the fictional story catches a bad one.

While many will never forgive Brown for his actions that fateful night, Rihanna has. Just yesterday was the “Rude Boy” singer’s 25th birthday, which see celebrated by spending the entire day with Brown.

The “Funny Valentine” episode of Law & Order: SVU airs on Feb. 27 at 9:00 pm ET and will also feature guest appearances from Wendy Williams, Perez Hilton and Dave Navarro. Watch the trailer below.

—

Photo: YouTube