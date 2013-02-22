Kendrick Lamar ft. Drake — “Poetic Justice” [VIDEO]

The much anticipated video for Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s “Poetic Justice” is finally here.

After the success of good kid, m.A.A.d city, K.Dot has been busy racking up the accolades and special appearances for the standout album of 2012.

This is the third video from the album following the platinum single “Swimming Pools (Drank),” and “Backseat Freestyle.” The video begins in Crenshaw, with the Compton rapper at what seems to be some kind of car meet.

Rappers such as Jay Rock, Dom Kennedy, YG and more all make cameos in the video. However, if you were waiting for the much coveted cameo from Janet Jackson, you’ll be waiting a long time because she does not appear in this video. This song, which takes the name from the film that starred the famous sister to Michael Jackson also samples her classic single “Anytime, Anyplace.”

This flick starts off with slow motion visuals to create the perfect opportunity for K-Dot to spit some game at his girl. Everything looks good until the inevitable happens, shots are fired, drive by style. Drizzy calls up his boy Kendrick but the call is missed.

Check out the full video for “Poetic Justice” down after the jump.

Photo: VEVO