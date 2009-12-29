Juelz Santana Bringing “Reagan Era” on New Year’s Day [Audio Included]

“Everything I’m putting out now is just start up kit. I’m in first gear switching over. I’m just building up energy, building up momentum. Getting the people warmed up for this nonsense I’m bout to cause on everybody.”

Back in 2005, Juelz Santana showed Hip Hop What the Game’s Been Missin! Since then, Santana has been remotely quiet on the solo tip.

Outside of working with Jim Jones, dropping guest verses for other rappers and promoting his Skull Gang movement, the rapper hasn’t been able to drop his own material for the streets to feed from.

After dropping “Mixing Up The Medicine” and “Back to the Crib” the proclamation was made that he was making his return and The Reagan Era mixtape is sure to put a stamp on that claim.

Reported to drop on January 1, what better way to bring in 2010 than with a new tape from The Splash King.

Everything is simply a stepping stone to the bigger picture, his third official album Born to Lose, Built to Win.

During an interview with Jesse Maguire, Santana spoke on the upcoming release and the overload of music he generated that couldn’t fit on an album alone.

“I say that this mixtape is gonna be more like an album because despite a lot of the freestyles that I always do over other people’s beats, I have so much music that I won’t be able to even put on my album [and] I just need the people to get it.”

The rapper was also able to speak on the collaboration with Lil Wayne for “Home Run” which is expected to drop with a music video at any time.

Only Juelz can state it best as it relates to what’s about to come to Hip Hop.

Check the audio below for more updates on what is coming from Juelz Santana: