Jermaine Dupri Brings Out Jay-Z At So So Def’s 20th Anniversary Concert [VIDEO]

So called MC’s take note, Jay-Z doesn’t like to rhyme over his own records unless it’s the instrumental.

Last night (Feb. 23), Jermaine Dupri brought Hova as a not so surprise guest at So So Def’s 20th anniversary concert at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

After a brief a intro from JD, the instrumental from “PSA” was heard and the Brooklyn rapper launched into the Just Blaze produced track from The Black Album. However, soon after Jigga asked the DJ to stop the music since it was the actual song. The DJ then came with the proper instrumental and Jay-Z performed the song in full.

“Peace and love ATL,” shouted Jay-Z at the song’s conclusion. But he wasn’t done yet. JD said “he wanted that new sh-t” and The Throne’s “Ni–as In Paris” blasted through the speakers. But once again, it wasn’t an instrumental. “Y’all ain’t come out here for that,” said Hova. “You could have just played the sh-t and put my picture up there.”

Seems like the DJ didn’t have the necessary instrumental, so instead Jay-Z performed his verse from Kanye West’s “Clique” a capella. The Roc Nation founder closed his set by telling the crowd to “Make this noise for the man right here, JD, a f-cking legend in this game.”

Watch the footage, courtesy of Yardie, of Jay-Z’s brief but potent cameo at the So So Def 20th anniversary concert below.

Also worth noting, plenty of folk are trying to figure out where Jay-Z got that hoodie with the word “Pyrex” and the number “23” on the back.

Photo: Daily Motion