Jermaine Dupri, Jay-Z, Usher, & More At So So Def’s Concert After-Party [PHOTOS]

This past weekend, Jermaine Dupri celebrated the 20th anniversary of So So Def Records in Atlanta with a landmark concert at the Fox Theater.

The amazing concert featured guest appearances from the labels luminaries including Bow Wow, Da Brat, Bone Crusher, Dem Franchise Boyz and more. However, JD flexed his muscle by bringing out the likes of Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, Ludacris, Usher, Nelly, Young Jeezy and many more.

After the show, the night’s biggest stars all hit up the legendary Compound Nightclub in Atlanta to party hard into the night. Aside from the aforementioned Hova (with D’usse in tow), Usher, Luda, Snowman, and JD; Big Boi, Monica, Lil Jon, Scooter Braun, Kevin Liles, Shawn Pecas, Memphis Bleek and many more also joined the after-party festivities.

The weekend served as a reminder to people just how influential the multi-platinum producer was in the past two decades in providing the best in urban music. From Hip-Hop to R&B, JD still has a whole lot of clout and muscle to flex in this music business.

Check out all of the photos from the after-party featuring all of the stars down after the jump.

Photos: Straight From The A

